Oscar Isaac to Star in Paul Schrader's THE CARD COUNTER

Oscar is set to star in Paul Schrader's revenge thriller "The Card Counter," according to Variety.

The film follows William Tell (Isaac), a gambler and former serviceman who sets out to reform a young man seeking revenge on a mutual enemy from their past. Tell just wants to play cards. His spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk, a vulnerable and angry young man seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a military colonel. Tell sees a chance at redemption through his relationship with Cirk. Gaining backing from mysterious gambling financier La Linda, Tell takes Cirk with him on the road, going from casino to casino until the unlikely trio set their sights on winning the WORLD SERIES OF POKER in Las Vegas. But keeping Cirk on the straight-and-narrow proves impossible, dragging Tell back into the darkness of his past.

The film is being produced by Braxton Pope with Lauren Mann. William Olsson and David Wulf will executive produce.HanWay Films has acquired international sales rights and will commence sales at the upcoming American Film Market.

"Schrader is a master of economical and cinematic story-telling," said managing director of HanWay FIlms Gabrielle Stewart. "This is essentially an unlikely and surprising three-hander that weaves together the entertaining world of gambling; a potent and personal revenge thriller; unafraid to ask some extremely current and uncomfortable questions. Isaac's Tell is set to be a modern, iconic anti-hero, unmistakably drawn by this genius screenwriter."

Isaac is best known for his starring roles in film's such as Inside Llewyn Davis, Ex-Machina, and more recently Poe Dameron in the new Star Wars films. He will reprise his role as Poe Dameron this December in the last installment of the series Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. He recently starred in Netflix's thriller Triple Frontier and voiced Gomez Addams in MGM's The Addams Family.

Read the original article on Variety.





