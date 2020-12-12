Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, and Matt Smith Join GAME OF THRONES Prequel Series HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

HBO's upcoming GAME OF THRONES prequel series, House of the Dragon, has added three new cast members. According to People, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, and Matt Smith have joined the cast.

Olivia Cooke will play Alicent Hightower, who is described as "the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen."

Matt Smith takes on the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the "younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the TRUE BLOOD of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air..."

Finally, Emma D'Arcy will portray Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, "the king's first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything... but she was not born a man."

The new cast members join the previously announced Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen.

In addition to the casting announcement, HBO also revealed the directors for the first season, which will include Clare Kilner, Geeta Patel, and Greg Yaitanes (House).

House of the Dragon goes into production in England in 2021 and is expected to debut on HBO in 2022.

