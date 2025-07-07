Okieriete Onaodowan-Led DEMASCUS Series Coming to Tubi in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Demascus, the six-episode half-hour comedic sci-fi series from playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, will be released as a Tubi Original in partnership with AMC Networks. The limited series is executive produced by Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul), via his Gran Via Productions banner, and Myki Bajaj of Gran Via. Kirk A. Moore and Chisholm serve as co-showrunners. The series will premiere exclusively on Tubi on Thursday, August 7th.

The series follows Demascus, a Black man who goes on a journey of self-discovery using an experimental reality-bending technology. The series is a comedic, genre-defying, coming-of-age story that explores the gulf between Black male perspectives.

Demascus is played by Okieriete Onaodowan, whose Broadway credits include Cyrano de Bergerac, Rocky, Hamilton, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, and A Doll's House. Additionally, the series features Broadway alum Sasha Hutchings as the tech-smart Budhi Banks, who has been in a relationship with Demascus (Onaodowan) for three years.

Hutchings is currently starring in the Broadway production of Gypsy. Other Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, Oklahoma, Hamilton, Rocky, Motown (original Broadway casts), and Memphis.

Also starring in Demasucus are Janet Hubert (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), Caleb Eberhardt (Judas and the Black Messiah), Shakira Ja’nai Paye (Single Drunk Female, black-ish), and Martin Lawrence in a recurring role.