Ojai Film Festival Details DEI Program In Collaboration With NFMLA And CineFemme

The Ojai Film Festival has announced its 2024 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) program in collaboration with NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) and Cinefemme. These curated program events aim to highlight underrepresented voices in the film industry, offering a platform for filmmakers to be recognized for their contributions while delivering actionable career advice to those from diverse backgrounds. Set for November 3, 2024, this year's DEI programming underscores OFF's commitment to fostering inclusivity in storytelling and amplifying the voices of filmmakers who identify as Women, BIPOC, Neurodiverse, and LGBTQIA+.

"In the past year Hollywood has gone through a major shakeup caused by the WGA & SAGAFTRA Strikes, and the loss of leadership and momentum for DEI Programs,” said Rosa Costanza, Special Programs Director at OFF, an Emmy-nominated Producer and award winning Director. “The movie business is in a state of reinvention, so we need to discuss opportunities to step up in innovative ways for minority and diversity labeled filmmakers."

Cinefemme Sponsored Films Screening Block

Date: November 3, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Cinefemme, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women filmmakers, will premiere its 2024 slate of sponsored films. This selection highlights groundbreaking projects by women in tech, exploring subjects ranging from female founders to the true story of a Jewish grandmother's escape from the Holocaust. Cinefemme's mission to incubate and fund women's films is at the heart of this program, which promises to inspire and uplift.

Featured films include:

Makeshift Society

The Red Shoe

Here She Comes

Coppola Mécanique

Career Opportunities Panel & Round Table Discussion

Date: November 3, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM – 5:15 PM

This Career Opportunities Panel, co-presented by NFMLA and facilitated by Rosa Costanza, will feature a dynamic discussion with experts on how underrepresented filmmakers can navigate and thrive in the competitive entertainment industry. Panelists will offer practical advice on entering DEI-focused competitions, securing mentorship opportunities, and building a strong professional brand.

Confirmed panelists include:

Tema Staig, Executive Director of Women In Media

Michelle Ramirez, Program Manager of Group Effort Initiative

Daria Overby, Executive Director of Creative Diversity at Starz

Joshua Walker, Manager, Office of Global Inclusion, CBS/Paramount Global

The session will offer an interactive round table discussion, providing attendees with a valuable opportunity to connect with industry leaders and peers.

NFMLA Diversity Filmmakers Screening Block

Date: November 3, 2024

Time: 5:30 PM – 6:45 PM

In collaboration with NFMLA, the Diversity Filmmakers Screening Block will feature a specially curated selection of short films created by filmmakers from diverse backgrounds. The screening highlights voices from Women, BIPOC, Neurodiverse, and LGBTQIA+ communities, and will showcase stories from around the world, with many filmmakers based in Southern California. Attendees will have the chance to participate in an engaging Q&A session with some of the featured filmmakers.

Films in the Screening Block:

Just Right – 16 min. (Camille Wormser)

Backlog – 18 min. (Jacqueline Elyse Rosenthal)

Maria Has Three Jobs in San Juan, Puerto Rico – 11 min. (Ana Verde)

Farmers Dating – 11 min. (Alexandra Hsu)

Escape From Pasadena – 4 min. (Corina Marie Mazzi)

About Ojai Film Festival:

The Ojai Film Festival celebrates the art of cinema and promotes its appreciation through year-round programming and an annual festival of film-related events. Our diverse offering of film screenings, workshops, seminars, tributes, and social gatherings brings artists and audiences together for education, entertainment, conversation, and inspiration.

