OWN to Premiere the Documentary DARK GIRLS 2 This June

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK announced today the OWN Spotlight special presentation of "Dark Girls 2," will premiere on Tuesday, June 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT (immediately following the network's hit drama "Greenleaf").

The powerful documentary is a follow up to the highly-touted "Dark Girls," and explores the prejudices darker-skinned women face around the world. `The film is directed, written and executive produced by D. Channsin Berry ("Dark Girls," "The Black Line") and his production company Urban Winter Entertainment, Inc.

Watch the trailer below!

From acclaimed filmmaker D. Channsin Berry, "Dark Girls 2," adds to the conversation by now bringing about the possible healing of women of color around the issue of colorism. Berry brings this conversation to the forefront of everyday women, young adults and teens who are dealing with the pain and anguish of the bias and discrimination they experience based on the color of their skin. In a day and age where "dark skin" vs "light skin" shouldn't be an issue, women share their deeply personal stories of how they have been affected throughout their lives and their ongoing journeys towards healing.

