OWN Licenses Daytime Talk Show TAMRON HALL

OWN will premiere the second run of “Tamron Hall” weekdays.

Oprah Winfrey Network announced today that it has licensed the award-winning talk show "Tamron Hall" from Disney Media Networks. OWN will premiere the second run of "Tamron Hall" weekdays in multiple time periods beginning Monday, September 14, the same day that season two of the show premieres nationally in first-run syndication. OWN will air new episodes of the show two days after airing in first-run syndication.

"Tamron is a dynamic host and an incomparable journalist. She delves into important conversations that matter to OWN viewers and we are so excited to have her as a part our daytime lineup," said Tina Perry, president, OWN. "Tamron joined Oprah on her recent '2020 Vision' tour, and we saw firsthand how engaging she is with audiences. Her show is a breakout daytime hit, and we welcome her to OWN with open arms."

"Having Oprah's engaged and passionate OWN viewers join us at our table is both meaningful and a privilege, especially during this moment in history where conversations matter more than ever before," said Hall. "I can't imagine a more perfect second home for my show and I am thrilled to join Oprah and the OWN family."

New episodes of "Tamron Hall" will air on OWN Monday-Friday at 8am and 1pm ET/PT; Season One episodes of "Tamron Hall" will air on OWN Monday-Friday at 9am and 2pm ET/PT.

View More TV Stories Related Articles