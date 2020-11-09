OWN Announces Documentary Film Acquisition of (IN)VISIBLE PORTRAITS

From thought leader, storyteller and filmmaker, Oge Egbuonu.

OWN: OPRAH WINFREY NETWORK announced today the acquisition of the evocative documentary film "OWN Spotlight: (In)Visible Portraits" from thought leader, storyteller and filmmaker, Oge Egbuonu, as her directorial debut to air in 2021. Nearly three years in the making, (In)Visible Portraits is a powerful celebration of Black women sharing their stories of struggle, resilience and beyond. IndieWire described the film as "simply another facet of a story that demands to be watched" and Variety said "the documentary's emotional generosity and mindful elegance impress."

"Oge's artistry and visionary storytelling in this beautiful film will deeply resonate with our viewers," said Tina Perry, OWN president. "I am so proud showcase its important message which so perfectly aligns with OWN's commitment for Black women to see themselves and their lives reflected and celebrated in our programming."

"Creating this documentary was a personal feat," says Oge Egbuonu, "as a Black woman, I have been told all my life the things that I cannot do and why it has been impossible for people who look like me to live full, unapologetic and authentic lives. Joining forces with OWN, who is so passionate about amplifying the message of this film, is a deeply gratifying opportunity. This film unapologetically affirms Black women and offers a poetic invitation that says I see you, I hear you and you matter. This documentary speaks to the times and my unshakable belief that healing begins when voices are heard, so I could not be more grateful for the enthusiastic support from OWN and their passion to share this with their audience."

As described by Egbuonu as a "love letter to Black women and a reeducation for everyone else," the documentary shatters the too-often invisible otherizing of Black women in America and reclaims the true narrative as told in their own words. The film illuminates the history of how we got here, dismantles the false framework of the present-day reality and celebrates the extraordinary heritage of exceptional Black women whom have come before as well as igniting hope for the next generations.

The special is executive produced by Oge Egbuonu and Michael Meyer.

