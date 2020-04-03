Nyjah Huston, The Chainsmokers and Eric Amadio Team Up for Quibi Skateboarding Drama HARDFLIP

Today, Quibi announced 'HARDFLIP,' a new skateboarding drama from Eric Amadio ('Snowfall'), The Chainsmokers and Nyjah Huston.

Set in present day East Los Angeles in the high stakes world of competitive skateboarding, 'HARDFLIP' is an unlikely family drama that follows a wildly successful sixteen year old skater and his immediate group of friends as he navigates the unfiltered reality of fame and fortune.

"I'm stoked for skateboarding fans to finally get to see this,' said Nyjah Huston. "Alex, Drew and I have been homies for a while, and they know the culture, so it was an easy decision to jump on board the project and awesome to do together."

"With young people's voices being more important than ever, there's never been a better time to explore this unique subculture of unwanted youth with raw authenticity, and no better partners to do it with than Drew, Alex, Dan and of course our own real life skate God, Nyjah,' said Eric Amadio. "Alongside our studio partners at Wiip, we couldn't be more thrilled to find our home at Quibi, and are beyond excited to bring audiences something they've never seen, in a way they've never seen it before."

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with Eric Amadio and skate legend Nyjah Huston on this amazing series,' said Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of Kick THE HABIT Productions. "We've been inspired by the skateboarding world our entire lives and are ecstatic to be a part of a project that honors the culture."

Quibi launches on April 6.





