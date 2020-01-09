Nominations Announced for the 2nd CDG Casting Awards

The Casting Directors' Guild (CDG) in partnership with Spotlight is pleased to announce the nominations for its second CDG Casting Awards, which will take place on Tuesday 11 February 2020 at Ham Yard Hotel London. This year's event will feature six award categories: Best Theatre, Best Musical, Best Film, Best TV Drama, Best TV Comedy, Best Commercial. The CDG and Spotlight would like to welcome for the first time, headline sponsors Identity Agency Group.

Victor Jenkins, Chair of the Casting Director's Guild commented: "We are delighted to present our second year of the CDG Casting Awards - the first of their kind to celebrate the expertise and significant casting achievements across Film, TV, Theatre and Commercials. The categories have been expanded this year, and as the nominations indicate, the calibre is exceptional. We were thrilled at the news last year that BAFTA has introduced a category for casting in both their film and television Awards and look forward to their debut appearance in this year's ceremonies."

The nominations for the 2020 CDG Casting Awards are:

The 2020 CDG Award for Best Casting in a Theatre production sponsored by Independent Talent

Amy Ball for Sweat (Donmar Warehouse)

Stuart Burt and Julia Horan for Pinter at the Pinter Season (Harold Pinter Theatre)

Isabella Odoffin for Small Island (National Theatre)

Robert Sterne for A Midsummer Night's Dream (Bridge Theatre)

Charlotte Sutton for Death of a Salesman (Young Vic)

The 2020 CDG Award for Best Casting in Musical Theatre sponsored by LW Theatres

Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher; Casting Assistant Katherine Skene for Come from Away (The Abbey Dublin and The Phoenix Theatre)

Will Burton for Evita (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre)

Alastair Coomer and Charlotte Sutton for Company (Gielgud Theatre)

Stephen Crockett and David Grindrod for Waitress (Adelphi Theatre)

David Grindrod for Sweet Charity (Donmar Warehouse)

Sam Jones for Wise Children (The Old Vic)

The 2020 CDG Award for Best Casting in a TV Drama sponsored by United Agents

Suzanne Crowley and Gilly Poole for KILLING EVE Series 2 (BBC1)

Nina Gold and Robert Sterne for Chernobyl (HBO)

Sam Jones for Black Earth Rising (BBC2 and Netflix)

Kate Rhodes James and Daniel Edwards; Casting Associate Gordon Cowell for Line of Duty 5 (BBC1)

Kate Rhodes James for The Long Song (BBC1)

Andy Pryor; Casting Associate Ri McDaid-Wren for Years and Years (BBC1)

The 2020 CDG Award for Best Casting in a TV Comedy sponsored by Hamilton Hodell

Nicky Bligh for Stath Lets Flats (Channel 4)

Lauren Evans for Sex Education (Netflix)

Tracey Gillham for After Life Series 1 (Netflix)

Tracey Gilham for Catastrophe Series 4 (Channel 4)

Kelly Valentine Hendry; Casting Associate Alex Irwin for Ghosts (BBC1)

Fiona Weir and Alice Searby; Casting Associate Sarah Wilson for Brassic (Sky One)

The 2020 CDG Award for Best Casting in a Film Sponsored by EON Productions

Kahleen Crawford for Only You

Kahleen Crawford for Wild Rose

Jina Jay; Casting Associate Olivia Brittain for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Reg Poerscout-Edgerton for Rocketman

Andy Pryor; Casting Associate Ri McDaid-Wren for Stan and Ollie

The 2020 CDG Award for Best Casting in a Commercial

Claire Catterson, Kharmel Cochrane, Sasha Robertson, Jessica Ronane, Nicci Topping for John Lewis 2018 Christmas 'The Boy and the Piano'

Martin Gibbons for McCain 'Differences'

Martin Gibbons for British Heart Foundation 'Boy'

Sasha Robertson for Amazon Echo 'Bedtime Story'

Emma Stafford for BBC 'Wonderland'

The nominated productions premiered between 1 September 2018 - 31 August 2019 and have been selected by members of the Casting Directors' Guild, who will now vote for a winner in each category.

The headline sponsor for the CDG Casting Awards is Identity Agency Group. The Awards are sponsored by LW Theatres, EON Productions, United Agents, Independent Talent Group and Hamilton Hodell, with support from Joe and Steph's Popcorn, Organise-Us, Branded Talent and RikRak.





