Nina Conti’s SUNLIGHT Sets U.S. Theatrical Release for June

Sunrise Films has announced the U.S. theatrical release of SUNLIGHT, the darkly hilarious and unconventional love story from acclaimed British actress, comedian, and ventriloquist Nina Conti, presented by Christopher Guest. Following its opening at the Edinburgh Film Festival, SUNLIGHT will debut in New York City theaters on June 6, followed by a Los Angeles premiere on June 13. Additional markets are to be announced.

Marking Conti’s feature directorial debut, SUNLIGHT reimagines “Monkey”—the iconic character from her renowned ventriloquist act—as the human-sized ALTER EGO of a woman on the run from a toxic relationship. Conti, who began her career with the Royal Shakespeare Company before becoming an inventive comedy performer, co-wrote, directed, and stars in the film, delivering a bold dual performance as both the woman and the monkey.

Conti stars alongside her longtime creative collaborator Shenoah Allen, who also co-wrote the screenplay. Allen, a Barry Award-winning comedian and one half of the cult comedy duo Pajama Men, plays Roy, a suicidal radio host who becomes Jane’s unlikely companion.

Set against the quirky backdrop of Albuquerque, New Mexico, SUNLIGHT is a road movie with heart, humor, and absurdist flair. Jane (Conti) meets Roy (Allen) at a low point in both their lives. Disguised in a full-body monkey suit and eager to escape her past, Jane hits the road with Roy in his Airstream trailer. As they chase a fresh start—and hatch a risky scheme to fund it—Jane’s possessive ex looms close behind. Equal parts eccentric and emotionally resonant, SUNLIGHT is a natural, inspired extension of Conti’s sell-out stage act.

SUNLIGHT is produced by Sam Parker for Anyway Content, Will Machin for Metro International, Keagan Karnes for Inspirado, Tabitha McDonald and Conti, with Christopher Guest serving as executive producer. Cinematography is by James Kwan, with editing by Riaz Meer, composition by Christoph Bauschinger and music by Radiohead, Aphex Twin & The Pixies.

Watch a trailer for the movie below:

