Niecy Nash Will Recur On FX's MRS. AMERICA

Deadline reports that Niecy Nash will star with Elizabeth Banks and Cate Blanchett in a new FX limited series: "Mrs. America."

Mrs. America tells the true story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly (Blanchett). Through the eyes of the women of that era - both Schlafly and second-wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug and Jill Ruckelshaus (Banks) - the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the '70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted our political landscape.

Nash plays Flo Kennedy, friend and confidant to Gloria Steinem and Shirley Chisholm, who co-created the Black Feminist Organization from salon style meetings in her apartment.

Uzo Aduba, Rose Byrne, Kayli Carter, Ari Graynor, Melanie Lynskey, James Marsden, Margo Martindale, Sarah Paulson, John Slattery, Jeanne Tripplehorn and Tracey Ullman round out the all-star cast.

Nash currently stars on TNT's "Claws." She was just recently nominated for an Emmy for her work on Ava DuVernay's When They See Us, a Netflix series about the Central Park Five; she won an Emmy for hosting "Clean House" on TBS.

Read the original story on Deadline.





