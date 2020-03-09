Nicole Byer & Aaron Jennings Join NBC Comedy Pilot

Deadline reports that Nicole Byer and Aaron Jennings have joined an untitled comedy pilot at NBC from "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" producers Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor.

The plot revolves around a group of black friends, their dating lives and wine.

Byer will play Nicky. Jennings will play Anthony Holmes, who's happy with his career and has a strong work commitment.

Carl Tart, Echo Kellum and Justin Cunningham also star in the series.

Byer is best known as the host of "Nailed It!" on Netflix. She has had recurring roles on "The Unicorn" and "Tuca & Bertie."

Jennings starred on "Pure Genius" and "Insecure." He is a fixture of the Los Angeles theatre scene.

Read the original story on Deadline.





