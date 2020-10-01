Nickelodeon Keeps the Halloween Spirit Alive with Spooktacular Premieres All Month Long

The premieres begin October 2nd.

Nickelodeon is celebrating Halloween with spooktacular premieres of its live-action, animation and preschool series beginning Friday, Oct. 2. Viewers will be treated to hauntingly fun, all-new episodes of hit series, including The Loud House, The Casagrandes, Blue's Clues & You!, and It's Pony.

Fans can head to NickJr.com and the Nick and Nick Jr. app to view Halloween-themed episodes and short-form content. Noggin, Nickelodeon's interactive learning service for preschoolers, will also feature festive long and short-form content, games and more during the month of October.

Below is the rundown of Nickelodeon's "HallowScream" premieres. All times are ET/PT with premieres airing on Nickelodeon unless otherwise noted:

· SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS "Spookiest Scenes Countdown Special" - Friday, Oct. 2, at 7pm

It's Halloween season, and a power outage can't stop Patchy the Pirate from counting down the spookiest SpongeBob scenes ever.

· Adventures of Paddington "Paddington and Halloween" - Friday, Oct. 2, at 8:30pm (Nick Jr. Channel)

It's Halloween and Paddington goes treat-or-treating with Jonathan and Judy around Windsor Gardens, but Mr. Curry does not want to join in.

· THE LOUD HOUSE "Ghosted!" (30-minute special) - Friday, Oct. 9, at 7pm

With the help of Lincoln and Clyde, Lori banishes a ghost she believes is haunting her. But when Fairway's golf team starts to struggle, she realizes she needs to bring it back to turn the team's luck around.

· THE CASAGRANDES "Fails from the Crypt/Bad Cluck" - Friday, Oct. 9, at 7:30pm

The kids try to break a local record for staying in the cemetery overnight. Then, a haunted chicken is pestering the Casagrandes, but they think it is only there for Sergio.

· Rainbow Rangers "Spooky Costume Party" - Sunday, Oct. 11, at 11am (Nick Jr. Channel)

The Rangers and Floof help Patty prep for an eco-friendly spooky costume party.

· Blue's Clues & You! "Spooky Costume Party" - Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 9am

It's a spooky Halloween at the Blue's Clues house. Blue is dressed up as a fish, but Magenta can't decide what costume to wear so Josh plays a game of Blue's Clues to figure it out.

· Ollie's Pack "Nightmare Frightscare" - Saturday, Oct. 17, at 12pm

It's Halloween and Ollie and his pals go to a spooky house in pursuit of full-sized chocolate bars.

· It's Pony "Scarecrow/Poneapples" - Friday, Oct. 23, at 7:30pm

It's Halloween and Annie and Pony must save the family's pumpkin crop from hungry crows. Then, when apples that Pony has licked become a best seller, Annie is torn about coming clean.

· Unfiltered "Happy Slime-o-ween!" - Saturday, Oct. 31, at 8pm

This one is all tricks and no treats! Host Jay Pharoah introduces two mystery celebs hiding behind 3D animated filters. Darci Lynne Farmer, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Lex Lumpkin ask questions and gather clues to unveil their special guests.

· GROUP CHAT WITH JAYDEN AND BRENT "Halloween - Sliming for Apples" - Saturday, Oct. 31, at 8:30pm

Jayden Bartels and Brent Rivera throw candy corn across their rooms, turn themselves into mummies, and bob for slimy apples with special guests, Hubie Halloween stars Lilimar and Paris Berelc. Adam Sandler and Kenan Thompson also drop in for a special Halloween message.

Guest Stars: Lilimar and Paris Berelc, Adam Sandler and Kenan Thompson

