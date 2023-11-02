Nickelodeon Cooks up Second Season of THE TINY CHEF SHOW  With Brand-New Holiday-Themed Specials

“Fwendsgiving,” premieres Monday, Nov. 20 at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT) and “Tiny Chef’s Marvelous Mish Mesh Special,” on Monday, Dec. 4 at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT).  

By: Nov. 02, 2023

Nickelodeon is serving up seconds with the renewal of the Annie Award-winning The Tiny Chef Show, starring culinary social media sensation Tiny Chef.

Produced in association with Imagine Television and Nickelodeon Animation, season two (22 half-hour episodes) will follow Chef as he embarks on all-new herbivorous adventures and cooks up a fresh assortment of plant-based recipes and bite-sized meals in his tree-stump home.

From preparing tea for the Queen Bee, trying his hand at magic and facing his ultimate fear of chopping onions, Chef’s kitchen is the place to be. The new season will commence with two brand-new holiday-themed specials: “Fwendsgiving,” premiering Monday, Nov. 20 at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT); and “Tiny Chef’s Marvelous Mish Mesh Special,” on Monday, Dec. 4 at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT).  

In “Fwendsgiving,” which features special guest Jackie Tohn (GLOW), Chef prepares a Friendsgiving feast to welcome his friends home, but when a snow storm blows in, he may have to eat alone.

In “Tiny Chef’s Marvelous Mish Mesh Special,” Chef hosts a celebration of everyone’s favorite holiday traditions with his celebrity friends: Golden Globe® nominee Kristen Bell (The Good Place); Emmy® nominee Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory); Kira Kosarin (The Thundermans); Young Dylan (Dylan Gilmer, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan); and influencers April Moore (AprilAthena7) and Santa J. Claus.

Chef makes his marvelous Mish Mesh cookies, saving one to give to Santa—except Chef forgot to send Santa his invitation. The episode also features Alan Cumming (The Good Wife) as the announcer. Season two of THE TINY CHEF SHOW is set to debut on Nick's preschool platforms in the U.S., and Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. channels internationally.  

Available to stream now on Paramount+, the first season of THE TINY CHEF SHOW features RuPaul as the announcer, alongside a star-studded celebrity guest lineup, including: Bell, Sky & Ocean Brown, Tabitha Brown, Josh Dela Cruz, Josh Gad, Liza Koshy, RZA, THAT GIRL LAY LAY and Keith L. Williams.

With help from Chef’s famous friends and fellow tiny pals--Olly, Chef’s enthusiastic robot buddy; Ruby, Chef's fuzzy caterpillar pet; Henry, a loyal snail; and Stump Band, the show’s house musical group--season one follows Chef as he conquers new challenges and whips up delectable veggie-forward dishes in his very tiny kitchen.    

The Tiny Chef Show is executive produced by Imagine Entertainment Executive Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Stephanie Sperber, as well as Dunshire Productions. Creators Rachel Larsen and cinematographer Ozlem Akturk who lead the Tiny Chef team also serve as executive producers.  

Production of THE TINY CHEF SHOW for Nickelodeon Animation is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation, Global Series Content. Jen Pace and Kate Crownover serve as Nickelodeon’s Executives in Charge of Production for the series.     

About Imagine Entertainment

Imagine Entertainment, founded by Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, is a multi-award-winning film and television production company with a remarkable track record of creating critically acclaimed and commercially successful content. With numerous hit projects to their credit, Imagine Entertainment has consistently redefined the boundaries of storytelling in the entertainment industry.  

About The Tiny Chef  

The Tiny Chef is 6.5 inches tall (without his hat) and never talks about his age. He’s an herbivore, artist, author, filmmaker, musician, and of course, Chef. The Tiny Chef has had a meteoric rise to superstardom since his emergence on Instagram in 2018. The Tiny Chef’s first picture Book THE TINY CHEF AND DA MISHING WESHIPE BLOOK released in 2020 from Penguin’s Razorbill imprint was an Independent Bestseller featuring an audio book companion voiced by Tiny Chef with RuPaul narrating.  

Tiny Chef recently released his second picture book with Razorbill, THE TINY CHEF AND THE NIGHTIME BLADVENTURE. Tiny Chef’s first edition plush sold out overnight and the bespoke talking plush is now in it’s 4th edition. Tiny Chef collaborated in 2021 with Williams Sonoma on mini-spatulas and what became their #1 selling tea towel.  

All Tiny Chef products were sold to benefit NO KID HUNGRY and sold out. Cheffy returns in the 2022 No Kid Hungry collaboration with more products including a Mini-Wafflemaker made by DASH.  Tiny Chef now counts over 42m likes and 3.3m followers on Tik Tok alone and delights audiences across all platforms including YouTube, Instagram, facebook and Twitter. The Tiny Chef produces all of his own material with some help from “The Tiny Team” which is Rachel Larsen, Ozlem Akturk, and Adam Reid. 



