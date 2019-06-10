Nickelodeon Announces Cast for Revival of ARE YOU AFRAID OF THE DARK?

Nickelodeon is reimagining its chillingly beloved anthology Are You Afraid of the Dark? as a brand-new limited series premiering this October. Through three hour-long episodes, the series introduces an entirely new Midnight Society group of kids who tell a terrifying tale about the Carnival of Doom, only to have the events of the story come to life. Production on the new Are You Afraid of the Dark? will commence this month in Vancouver, Canada.

The new members of the Midnight Society are: Gavin, played by Sam Ashe Arnold (Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.); Akiko, played by Miya Cech (Rim of the World, Always Be My Maybe); Louise, played by Tamara Smart (Artemis Fowl, The Worst Witch); Graham, played by Jeremy Taylor (It, Goosebumps 2:Haunted Halloween); and Rachel, played by Lyliana Wray (Top Gun: Maverick, Black-ish). The Carnival of Doom's ringmaster, Mr. Tophat, is played by Rafael Casal (Blindspotting).

The Are You Afraid of the Dark? limited series is produced by ACE Entertainment (To All The Boys I've Loved Before, The Perfect Date) with ACE founder Matt Kaplan and Spencer Berman serving as executive producers. The series is written by BenDavid Grabinski (Skiptrace) and directed by Dean Israelite (Power Rangers movie, Project Almanac), both of whom will also executive produce.

Inspired by the classic art of storytelling, Nickelodeon's original Are You Afraid of the Dark? (series ran from 1992-1996 and 1999-2000) broke the mold by exploring a whole new genre of entertainment. One of the net's most iconic series from the '90s, Are You Afraid of the Dark? delivered riveting stories of horror to young audiences, all from a kid's perspective. Are You Afraid of the Dark? was created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel.





Related Articles View More TV Stories