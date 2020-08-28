Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nick Robinson Joins Margaret Qualley in MAID

Article Pixel

The show is produced by Margot Robbie.

Aug. 28, 2020  

Nick Robinson Joins Margaret Qualley in MAID

Deadline reports that "Love, Simon" star Nick Robinson has joined "Maid," the upcoming Netflix dramedy series. Margaret Qualley was announced as the female lead earlier this week.

Written by Molly Smith Metzler, Maid is inspired by Stephanie Land's bestselling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive.

The show revolves around Alex (Qualley), a single mother who turns to housekeeping to-barely-make ends meet. Told primarily through her point of view, Maid will be a beautiful, alive, gritty, and inspiring exploration of poverty in America.

Robinson and Qualley starred together in "Native Son." Besides "Love, Simon," Robinson is known for roles in "Everything, Everything" and "Jurassic World."

Read the original story on Deadline.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk