Nick McLoughlin Stars In THE BACHELORETTE SATIRE

Actor Nick McLoughlin ("Kingdom") has joined the cast of the hit online series "The Bachelorette Satire" as lead character Tyler Branson. The show is now streaming on iTunes and other platforms.

"The series is a blast, and one of the funniest productions I've ever been a part of," McLoughlin said. "I am very excited to work with such a talented group of people who are so creative and work so well together in this hilarious comedy."

"The Bachelorette Satire," produced by School House Productions, features McLoughlin as a multi-millionaire venture capitalist who is one of 10 men looking to win the heart of the fiery bachelorette in the riotous send up to the popular ABC reality series, now in its 16th season.

Series director Rachel Mullens hailed McLoughlin's ability to take on the quirky character seamlessly, saying he "immediately brought that level of commitment we were looking for to make a show like this work."

The parody series, like the original show, features THE BACHELORETTE putting the would-be lovers through their paces in various challenges to test their level of commitment. The potential bachelors are tested in entertaining ways, such as body ranking competitions, physical pain, and even their ability to make a sandwich.

The series had great success in its first season this past year, streaming the day after the ABC show aired each week. Altogether, the pilot raked in over a hundred thousand viewers and the show had a combined viewership of more than two million during the season, thus solidifying itself as a must-watch for fans of the ABC version and those who love satire. With the success of the first season, School House Productions has decided to move forward with the show for another three seasons and is now, due to go into pre-production next month.

The series is produced by Jason D. Avalos ("Rhythm"), Rachel Ann Mullins ("Attack of the Unknown") and by series writer Danielle Murray.

McLoughlin comes to the series after his lead roles in Joy Shi's award-winning film drama "Token," Donovan Clarke's film thriller "Project Wednesday," and in "Second Unit: A Mockumentary," by Ankush Khemani.

Hailing from Nelson, New Zealand, McLoughlin has been a sought-after actor since his arrival in the industry 2014. Having worked on a number of films such as "Comfort," "Pigeonholed," and "WTF," he recently launched a comedic cooking show "Eats Good," where he portrays various characters creating both savoury and sweet delights.

