Nicholas Cage Will Lead HIGHFIRE Series

Deadline reports that Nicholas Cage will voice the title character in Amazon's upcoming thriller series "Highfire."

The show is based on the novel by Eoin Colfer.

Highfire is a gritty crime-thriller with doses of magical realism. Its central character, Highfire (Cage) is a vodka-drinking, Flashdance-loving dragon who lives an isolated existence in the bayous of Louisiana.

Once upon a time, dragons ruled the earth and Lord Highfire ruled the dragons from his eyrie. But this is not once upon a time, this is now, and now all Lord Highfire rules is his shack in Louisiana's Honey Island Swamp. Highfire has become plain old 'Vern' and, by day, he hides out among the alligators, watches cable-TV and drinks obscene amounts of vodka to pass the time. It isn't much of a life but he's alive to live it, and Vern is prepared do whatever it takes - even if its violent - to preserve his own hide. When Vern's world collides with a human teen named Squib, who becomes mixed up in some trouble while running booze for the local mob, their mutual struggle for survival becomes entangled in the most unlikely of friendships.

Cage won an Academy Award for his performance in "Leaving Las Vegas." He's known for performances in films like "National Treasure," "Moonstruck," "Honeymoon in Vegas," and "Peggy Sue Got Married."

