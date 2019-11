Deadline reports that the creators of Karate Kid sequel series "Kobra Kai" will develop a new workplace comedy at Fox.

Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg produce with writer-comedian Scott Eckert,

The series is centered around the misfit crew of a nuclear submarine.

Cobra Kai is YouTube's most successful original series. It is about to enter into its third season.

