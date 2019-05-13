New TLC Series KATE PLUS DATE to Premiere June 10

Kate Gosselin has been single for almost a decade, and she's finally ready to give love a chance in TLC's new series KATE PLUS DATE, premiering Monday, June 10 at 10PM ET/PT. Raising eight children hasn't granted Kate much time for romance, but with her sextuplets grown and her oldest twins off to college in the fall, the time is right for the well-known mother of multiples to find that special someone.

Over the years on TLC, viewers have seen Kate as a mom of eight. Whether wading neck-deep in diapers and sippy cups, scrambling to get the kids off to school or stressing over every last detail of birthday parties, her world has always revolved around being a mom-but moms deserve the chance to find love too! Devoting herself full-time to her eight children has left Kate's dating skills a bit rusty, so she enlists the help of expert matchmakers Rachel DeAlto and Adam LoDolce to guide her through this very new - and often awkward - process. They'll help Kate find her perfect match, setting her up on dates with 10 bachelors over the course of the series. The dates are composed of two activities: one that's fun and interactive, and another that's more intimate where the pair can really see if there's a spark. Kate's college-bound twins Mady and Cara are equally invested in finding their mom a partner, providing encouragement and colorful commentary along the way.

Throughout the six-part series, viewers will follow Kate's journey as she evolves from reserved and cautious to open and invested. While the first few dates are awkward, even "painful" in Kate's words, she eventually learns to trust the process with the support of her matchmakers and daughters. Mady and Cara don't hold anything back when it comes to advising their mom, but ultimately, Kate has the final say. After being wooed by all ten mystery men, she is faced with the difficult decision of choosing just two guys to take on a second date. The pressure is on. From adventurous and challenging encounters to fun and surprising moments, Kate puts it all out there on display: the good, the bad and the awkward! Throughout the process, she lets her guard down and learns a lot about herself and exactly what it's going to take to find everlasting love.

KATE PLUS DATE is produced by Figure 8 Films for TLC.





