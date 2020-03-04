New Slate Ventures Acquires Rights to Book DEN OF THIEVES

NSV announced today they have optioned the rights to Den of Thieves, the 1992 non-fiction book written by Pulitzer Prize winner, James B. Stewart. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Terence Winter (The Wolf of Wall Street, The Sopranos) will write the teleplay for the limited series, which tells the story of the massive insider trading scandal that brought down Drexel Burnham Lambert as well as ending the careers of Wall Street heavyweights Ivan Boesky and Michael Milken, who recently received a full pardon by President Trump. The series will be produced by Jordan Fudge under his NSV banner and Alexandra Milchan under her EMJAG Productions banner.

James B. Stewart won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Journalism and the Gerald Loeb Award for Large Newspapers for his investigative reporting on the stock market crash of 1987 and insider trading on Wall Street. Stewart's award-winning work led to the publishing of Den of Thieves. Today, Stewart is a regular contributor to The New Yorker.

NSV is a media fund run by Jordan Fudge, Jeremy Allen and Zach White aimed at supporting diverse and innovative voices across film and television. NSV's 2020 slate includes THE 4O-YEAR-OLD VERSION, directed, written by, and starring Radha Blank and produced by Lena Waithe which had a successful premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and sold to Netflix; THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY, directed and co-written by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lee Daniels and starring Grammy-nominated singer Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes, and Garrett Hedlund; and THE 24TH, directed and written by Oscar- winner Kevin Willmott and starring Trai Byers which will premiere at SXSW this year.





Related Articles View More TV Stories