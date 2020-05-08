New Season of THE WITCHING HOUR Announced

Two years ago the investigators of Argos Paranormal embarked on a journey in Virginia to investigate locations whose history was shrouded in mystery while its paranormal activity would send locals and other investigators fleeing from the premises. What they discovered was that while the type of activity would vary from each investigation, the one thing that stayed consistent at each location was the increase in activity during the time of night known as the witching hour.



Argos Paranormal is proud to announce that an all-new season of their award-winning TV series, which was named Best Non-Fiction Series at the 10th Annual Indie Series Awards, will be returning for an all-new season this summer. In the upcoming season, viewers will be given a never before seen look at some of the East Coasts' most mysterious and haunted locations whose history is tied to some of the United States' most historic eras, such as the Civil War and the Roaring Twenties.

Watch the trailer below!



"We are very excited to be sharing with viewers our brand new season which will give them an exclusive look at locations which have never been seen before on TV, all while giving them a season filled with suspenseful moments which we hope will keep them distracted from the current pandemic our nation is battling," said Ryan Martinez, Producer of The Witching Hour.



The all-new season will begin airing bi-monthly on select public access TV stations starting Monday, June 1st, while each episode will begin airing on digital platforms one week after its initial release starting on Monday, June 8th.



Channel listings and more information can be found by visiting:

www.argosparanormal.com/witchinghour





