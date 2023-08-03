New Season of THE CHI Premieres Tomorrow on Showtime

The supersized 16-episode new season of the hit SHOWTIMEÂ® drama series THE CHI will premiere this Friday, August 4 on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan before debuting on linear Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.Â

Created and executive produced by EmmyÂ® winner Lena Waithe under her Hillman Grad banner (Twenties, Master of None) and executive produced by Academy AwardÂ® and Emmy winner Common (Selma), THE CHI is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the SOUTH SIDE of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

Produced entirely in its namesake city, THE CHI is produced by 20th Television. In the first episode of the sixth season, Emmettâ€™s (Jacob Latimore) new venture yields big results for his bottom line but strains his personal life. Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) and Jake (Michael V. Epps) chart exciting new career paths.

Victor (Luke James) awaits the election results. Kevinâ€™s (Alex Hibbert) freedom comes at a cost. Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman, while Jada (Yolonda Ross) advises her single friends. Douda (Curtiss Cook) makes a deal.

Season six guest stars include Emmy winner Lynn Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, Lâ€™lerrÃ©t Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judaeâ€™a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce and Tory O. Davis.

Along with Waithe and Common, the series is executive produced by Justin Hillian, Jewel Coronel, Aaron Kaplan, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia, Rick Famuyiwa, and Rishi Rajani, CEO of Hillman Grad. Hillian and Coronel also serve as co-showrunners for season six. Â

