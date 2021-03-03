New Season of HGTV Hit UNSELLABLE HOUSES Premieres March 30

Dynamic twin sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, a top-selling real estate duo in the Pacific Northwest, are back to invest their own money to help homeowners struggling to sell their languishing properties in a new season of Unsellable Houses, premiering Tuesday, March 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The breakout series, which attracted more than 27 million viewers during its first season, follows Lyndsay, an expert in home renovation, design and staging, and Leslie, an expert in budget and negotiations, as they transform stagnant listings into hot properties. With the confidence that they can sell any house for a profit, the pair invests their time and know-how to turn lackluster homes into beautiful spaces with functional design that are sure to fly off the market.

The new episodes not only spotlight the spunky sisters' booming real estate and renovation business-which now includes a new office space, a growing staff and a retail storefront-but also their busy family lives. Lyndsay and Leslie have their kids help with their renovation projects, teach their teenage sons how to drive, plan birthday parties and welcome new furry members to the family.

"Lyndsay and I are the perfect balance-she has the keen eye for design, and I know our local market better than anyone," said Leslie. "We thrive on executing strategic renovations that get our clients' houses sold in record time and get the most return on their investment."

In the season opener, Lyndsay and Leslie take on a drab Craftsman-style home that sat on the market for months. To address the home's issues that have kept buyers at bay, the sisters reimagine the exterior, install a new roof and implement an open floor plan that they expect will secure top dollar offers. During the episode, they also brighten a secluded mid-century modern bungalow, give a small ranch-style home an inviting backyard space with a party deck and modernize a property with unappealing and outdated finishes.

"Being a creative is such an integral part of who I am," said Lyndsay. "I love to help a desperate homeowner see past their house's current condition by showing them how a few smart design updates can completely overhaul their space and how they can quickly get the right buyer in the door."

For beautiful before and after photo galleries and show updates, fans are invited to stay connected with UNSELLABLE HOUSES at HGTV.com and follow @HGTV and #UnsellableHouses on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Fans also can keep up with Lyndsay and Leslie on Instagram at @lyndsaylamb11 and @1lesliedavis. Fans can watch season one of UNSELLABLE HOUSES now on discovery+, and the new episodes will be available the same day as the linear premieres on HGTV GO-Tuesdays beginning March 30 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.