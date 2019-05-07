New Season of DR. PIMPLE POPPER to Premiere on July 11

It's a Summer Pop-A-Palooza! Back to slay lipomas, cysts and life altering skin ailments while giving patients the opportunity to live their lives free of embarrassment, TLC's hit series DR. PIMPLE POPPER will return with a new season on Thursday, July 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. In addition, TLC GO series THIS IS ZIT, the highest GO original series of all-time, will air new episodes in July.

With her passion, signature splash guard, ease and warm bedside manner that viewers have come to know and love, everyone's favorite dermatologist returns with dramatic and emotional moments all the while helping to transform these patient's lives. This season, Dr. Lee tackles her biggest cases yet including one so extensive, she must partner with a doctor to perform a procedure at a nearby hospital; a patient with a black mass that runs a high risk it could be life threatening and a patient with a mystery case from the very first episode returns, with the growth as big as it was when we first met him.

To catch up on the DR. PIMPLE POPPER special and the TLC GO original series DR. PIMPLE POPPER: THIS IS ZIT, download the free TLC GO app or head to TLC.com/DrPimplePopper. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #DrPimplePopper, and 'Like' Dr. Pimple Popper: This is Zit on Facebook.

Dr. Pimple Popper is produced by Ping Pong Productions for TLC.

Sandra Lee, M.D. is a board-certified dermatologist and a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, and the American Society for MOHS Surgery. Dr. Lee specializes in general and cosmetic dermatology in Southern California and has become a global Youtube and social media sensation, impressively pulling in 2-5 million views per day, 80-90 million views per month, 3 million followers on Instagram, Facebook posts reaching upwards of 5-6 Million users, 400-500K views per Snapchat story and 5 million subscribers to her Youtube channel where the DR. PIMPLE POPPER videos have been watched nearly 3 billion times. She now stars on the TLC hit series DR. PIMPLE POPPER and has developed SLMD Skincare, an over-the-counter skincare range that provides solutions to the most common dermatological conditions, available at SLMDskincare.com.





