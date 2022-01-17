New Jersey PBS to Air Governor Murphy's Inauguration

NJ PBS, New Jersey's public television network, will broadcast and stream live coverage of Governor Phil Murphy's second inauguration on Tuesday, January 18 at 11 a.m. (subject to change). Coverage, provided by NJ Spotlight News and anchored by Senior Political Correspondent David Cruz, will coincide with actual proceedings and include analysis of what's ahead for Murphy's next term.

Chief Political Correspondent Michael Aron and NJ Spotlight News reporters Colleen O'Dea and Joanna Gagis will report on the day's events, while special guests, including former Garden State Governors Tom Kean, Sr. and Christine Todd Whitman, will offer additional perspective.

Coverage will be broadcast on NJ PBS (check local listings) and streamed on NJSpotlightNews.org, the NJ Spotlight News YouTube channel, the newsroom's Facebook page and its Twitter feed. Media outlets who wish to embed NJ PBS's online coverage may do so with a mandatory credit to NJ PBS/NJ Spotlight News.

For more insight on the inauguration and other headlining news across the state, tune in to NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi weeknights at 6, 7:30 and 11:30 p.m. or visit NJSpotlightNews.org.

