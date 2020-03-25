New Episode of THERAPY WITH PAMI Out Today

Episode 13 of Therapy with Pami is our today!



Therapy with Pami is a new comedy web-series from Kaitlin Huwe (The Nowhere Inn with Annie Clark (St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia)) and Stephaine Erb (Freaks and Geeks, Ray Donovan, Starship Troopers, The Ring).



Therapy with Pami is a female-driven comedy series about Beverly Hills reality star Pami, who seeks sliding-scale therapy from the unflappable Dr. L after her seventh divorce. Together they delve beneath layers of delusion, dysfunction, and lip fillers to help Pami become her "best self" in this lampooning of reality show culture.

You can watch more episodes below:

https://www.facebook.com/TherapyWithPami/

Episodes released every Wednesday through April 15.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You