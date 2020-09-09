New CNN Original Series FIRST LADIES Premieres Oct. 4

The six-part series is narrated by Robin Wright.

First Ladies, a new CNN Original Series about America's most iconic first ladies, premieres Sunday, October 4, at 10 p.m. ET. The six-part docuseries narrated by Golden Globe-winning actress Robin Wright, profiles Michelle Obama, Jackie Kennedy, Nancy Reagan, Eleanor Roosevelt, Lady Bird Johnson, and Hillary Rodham Clinton. Blending in-depth interviews, rare archival footage and cinematic recreations, First Ladies is a bold revision of each woman's traditional portrayal, revealing how they were impacted during their time in the White House, and how their achievements fundamentally shaped American and global history. The series premieres with an extended episode on former first lady Michelle Obama.

"First Ladies provides an intimate inside look into the lives and legacies of six remarkable women who transformed the role of first lady," said Amy Entelis, EVP for Talent & Content Development, CNN Worldwide. "The series highlights how each defied expectation to carve her own trailblazing path, inspire generations and leave an indelible imprint on American culture."

First Ladies, produced by October Films, will regularly air Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CNN. Executive producers are Liz Bronstein, Chris Muckle, Matt Robins for October Films and Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Lizzie FOX for CNN.

First Ladies will also stream live for subscribers via CNNgo (at CNN.com/go and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV) and on the CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android. Ahead of the broadcast premiere, starting on Friday Sept. 25, the third episode, 'Nancy Reagan,' will be available on demand to subscribers via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps. The rest of the episodes will be available on demand the day after their broadcast premiere via cable/satellite systems, CNNgo platforms and CNN mobile apps.

The CNN Original Series group develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent and content development, oversees CNN Original Series and CNN FILMS for CNN Worldwide. Lyle Gamm, senior vice president of current programming, supervises production of all CNN Original Series. Since 2012, the team has produced 40 CNN Original Series, including the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, Emmy Award-winning UNITED SHADES OF AMERICA with W. Kamau Bell, and critically-acclaimed series including This is Life with Lisa Ling, the "Decades" series, American Dynasties: The Kennedys, The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty, The History of Comedy, Race for the White House, and many others.

