New Amazon Drama in the Works from Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen

Variety report that Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg will executive produce a new crime drama at Amazon, titled "Middle West."

In the series, two Chicago FBI agents get called to Gary, Indiana as they investigate the murder and disappearance of two cops who were searching for an array of missing young men.

Alexander Aciman and Julien Martin Hawthorne wrote the series and also exist among the executive producers. Steven Caple, Jr. will also executive produce, and is attached to direct.

Michael B. Jordan is one of the biggest stars around. He starred in "Black Panther," "Creed," "Creed 2," and "Fruitvale Station." He also played a key role in the later seasons of "Friday Night Lights."

Rogen is an actor, writer, and producer known for comedies like "This is the End," "Superbad," "The Pineapple Express," and "Knocked Up." He got his start on cult classic series "Freaks and Geeks."

