New Alex Cooper Docuseries CALL HER ALEX to Debut on Hulu in June

Hulu has announced the new original documentary series, “Call Her Alex,” which will launch June 10 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally. “Call Her Daddy” creator, host and executive producer Alex Cooper is at the top of her game, signing one of the biggest deals in podcast history. This revealing two-part series gives audiences a behind-the-scenes, intimate look at her journey and the defining moments that shaped her influential voice.

“I’ve shared my life with the Daddy Gang since I started "Call Her Daddy"—but this documentary series takes it even deeper,” said Alex Cooper. “It’s a behind-the-scenes look at the moments that shaped me—the raw, the messy, the personal stuff I’ve never felt comfortable sharing until now. My hope is that by bringing people along for this part of my journey, they’ll feel both more connected to my life and more empowered in their own."

What does it take to become the most influential female podcaster of a generation? Following Alex Cooper as she prepares for her first tour, this compelling two-part documentary series traces Cooper's evolution—from a self-conscious kid growing up in Pennsylvania to THE VOICE behind “Call Her Daddy,” a podcast that redefined the conversation for women everywhere. Directed by Ry Russo-Young ("Nuclear Family"), the series offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the life-defining events that shaped Cooper’s journey as she grew from a 24-year-old woman with a sex and dating podcast to the CEO of a media empire in just six years. More than just a success story, it's a portrait of a woman who is creating a space where women feel seen, heard, and empowered.

“Call Her Alex” is directed by Ry Russo-Young (Peabody Award-nominated “Nuclear Family”). Russo-Young also serves as an executive producer alongside Braden Bochner and Christopher Foss. Holly Siegel is producing. “Call Her Alex” is produced by Unwell. The deal was negotiated by Hulu and by Lionsgate on behalf of Unwell.

Photo Credit: Alex Stone

