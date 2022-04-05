New 20/20 Special Reports On Unprecedented Case That Put Michelle Carter Behind Bars

Can text messages sent from miles away lead to time behind bars? "20/20" reports on the unprecedented suicide texting case that landed Michelle Carter in prison after she used text messages to encourage the suicide of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy.

A two-hour "20/20," featuring reporting by ABC News senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts, reports on the couple and their intense online relationship in which they opened up to each other about personal matters, including their struggles with depression. It dives into how authorities initially ruled the case a suicide until they uncovered the disturbing messages from Carter to Roy in the weeks before Roy's death and how the texts led to an involuntary manslaughter charge.

The program includes audio from the police's interview with Carter, text messages between Roy and Carter and interviews with individuals who were close to the couple. "20/20" also features footage from the new Hulu series "The Girl from Plainville," based on the case and starring Elle Fanning as Carter. "20/20" airs Friday, April 8 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu.

ABC News' "20/20" is an award-winning primetime program anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. A proven leader as a long-form newsmagazine for over 40 years, "20/20" features unforgettable, character-driven true-crime mysteries, exclusive newsmaker interviews, hard-hitting investigative reports and in-depth coverage of high profile stories. The two-hour "20/20" events air Fridays from 9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC and are available to stream on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu. David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Janice Johnston is executive producer.