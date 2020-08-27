Netflix's THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT Premieres on October 23

Marielle Heller directs.

Two-time Academy Award nominee, Scott Frank (Godless) serves as Co-Creator, Executive Producer, Writer, Director and Showrunner. Executive Producers are WIlliam Horberg (Talented Mr. Ripley) and Allan Scott (Don't Look Now) who is also a Co-Creator.

Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, the Netflix limited series drama The Queen's Gambit is a coming-of-age story that explores the true cost of genius. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) discovers an astonishing talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children. Haunted by her personal demons and fueled by a cocktail of narcotics and obsession, Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess.

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY is Elizabeth (Beth) Harmon: An orphaned girl in Kentucky who realizes an incredible talent for chess while developing a dependency on tranquilizers at an early age. As she grows into a young woman, Beth is fueled by her addictions, jeopardizing herself and those around her in her determined pursuit of becoming champion.

MARIELLE HELLER (Director, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) is Mrs. Alma Wheatley: A lonely housewife with an absent husband and her own vices, Alma welcomes Beth as both her adopted daughter and much needed companion.

THOMAS BRODIE-SANGSTER (Game of Thrones) is Benny Watts: Arrogant, confident and calm, Benny Watts, a young chess talent himself, becomes one of Beth's greatest opponents as well as one of her closest allies.

MOSES INGRAM (Joel's Coen's upcoming Macbeth) is Jolene: Fellow orphan, and host to new resident, Jolene, quickly befriends Beth and helps her navigate the rules and regulations of orphan life.

HARRY MELLING (Harry Potter) is Harry Beltik: A traditional learner and one of the best chess players in the state of Kentucky, Harry is in awe of Beth's talent and enters her life when she is at a low point.

BILL CAMP (The Night of) is Mr. Shaibel: A janitor who introduces Beth to the game of chess and is quickly humbled by her natural ability at the game. Mr. Shaibel opens new doors for the young prodigy.

