Netflix's THE MOLE Reveals New Host and Release Date for Season 2

Netflix has announced the release date and new host for the upcoming second season of The Mole.

The Mole is an unpredictable, high-stakes competition series hosted by journalist Ari Shapiro. In this version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end. Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated "the Mole" and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot. The 3-week event will begin June 28th with new episodes premiering through July 12th.

Executive Producers are Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, David Tibballs, Judy Smart, Peter Faherty, and Michiel Devlieger.

It is based on an original format created by: Michiel Devlieger, Tom Lenaerts, Michel Vanhove & Bart De Pauw.

About Host Ari Shapiro:

ARI SHAPIRO is an award-winning anchor of NPR's All Things Considered, one of the most listened-to radio news programs in the United States, as well as a host of NPR's daily afternoon news podcast, Consider This. He has been a question on Jeopardy and an answer in the New York Times crossword puzzle. His debut memoir, "The Best Strangers in the World: Stories from a Life Spent Listening," was an instant New York Times bestseller. As a singer, he has performed in some of the world's most storied venues, from Carnegie Hall to the Hollywood Bowl.

