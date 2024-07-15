Netflix's SOMEBODY FEED PHIL Renewed for Eight Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has renewed Somebody Feed Phil, the series from Emmy, James Beard Award, and Critics Choice Award-winner Phil Rosenthal.

The Emmy-nominated series, which is one of Netflix’s longest running unscripted series, premiered its seventh season in March 2024. Season 8 will once again follow Phil on his culinary adventures as he takes in the local cuisine and cultures of cities around the world.

Somebody Feed Phil was nominated for a 2024 Critics Choice Real TV Award; won a 2022 Critics Choice Real TV Award for “Best Travel/Adventure Show”, and Rosenthal received the “Male Star of The Year” award in 2021 from Critics Choice Real TV Awards. The series also garnered a 2022 James Beard Award nomination for “Visual Media—Long Form.”

Somebody Feed Phil is produced by LUCKY BASTARDS and a494, with executive producers including Rosenthal, his brother Rich Rosenthal and John Bedolis on behalf of LUCKY BASTARDS as well as Christopher Collins and Lydia Tenaglia on behalf of a494.

The theme song to Netflix's Somebody Feed Phil will be available on all streaming platforms on October 4th, 2024. The song is by Lake Street Dive.

Phil Rosenthal is the creator, executive producer, and host of Somebody Feed Phil, as well as a 2x New York Times Best Selling Author. Rosenthal created a series companion book, “Somebody Feed Phil The Book” and a new children’s book with his daughter, Lily called “Just Try It: A Phil and Lil Book”.

Previously, Rosenthal created the hit CBS comedy, Everybody Loves Raymond which went on to win 16 Emmy Awards. He was the Showrunner/Executive Producer for all nine years of the show's very successful run, which ended in 2005. Rosenthal’s first travel food series, I’ll Have What Phil’s Having, premiered on PBS in fall 2015 and received two Taste Awards as well as the winner of the 2016 James Beard Award for Best Television Program, on Location.

