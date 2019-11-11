Netflix's SEX EDUCATION Offers First Look at Season 2

Sex Education is about Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson). In season 1 Otis and friend Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalize on his intuitive talent for sex advice...

In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

Maeve and Aimee's (Aimee Lou Wood) BFF relationship is stronger than ever since Aimee ditched 'the Untouchables'.

Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) notices his new-found self-confidence attracting unfamiliar kinds of attention.

Jean and Jakob's (Mikael Persbrandt) relationship is discovered and they have to learn how to operate as a blended family.

Adam (Connor Swindells) is at military school, still conflicted by his feelings for Eric.

Lily (Tanya Reynolds) has hit pause on her sexual endeavours to focus on her creative talents and finds a new found friend in Ola (Patricia Allison)

Jackson (Kedar Willaims-Stirling) is forced to flex his mental rather than physical muscle and is still buckling under the pressure from his parents to succeed.

Sex Education will return to Netflix with 8 brand new episodes in 2020.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. Season 2 is directed by Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright and Sophie Goodhart. Jamie Campbell, Laurie Nunn and Ben Taylor are also Executive Producers on the series.

The series stars Asa Butterfield (Ender's Game, Hugo), Gillian Anderson (The Crown, The Fall), Emma Mackey (The Winter Lake, Eiffel, Death on the Nile), Ncuti Gatwa (Stonemouth, The Last Letter From My Lover), Connor Swindells (The Vanishing, VS), Aimee-Lou Wood (Louis Wane), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Will, Roots, Wolfblood), Chaneil Kular (Informer), Simone Ashley (Broadchurch), Mimi Keene (Tolkien, Close), Tanya Reynolds (Emma, Delicious), Mikael Persbrandt (Invisible Heroes, The Girl in the Spider's Web, The Hobbit, King Arthur), Patricia Allison (Les Miserables, Moving On), Jim Howick (Broadchurch), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education, FOUR WEDDINGS and a Funeral), Samantha Spiro (Game of Thrones, Tracey Ullman's Show, Babs, Doctor Who) and Alistair Petrie (Deep State, Rogue One, Night Manager).





