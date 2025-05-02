Netflix's LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE Reboot Reveals Central Cast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix's Little House on the Prairie, the streamer's new adaptation of the classic Laura Ingalls Wilder novels, has found its central cast. The series will be led by Alice Halsey as Laura Ingalls, the central character of the story.

Luke Bracey and Crosby Fitzgerald are set to play Laura's parents, Charles and Caroline Ingalls, respectively, and Skywalker Hughes will play Mary Ingalls, Laura's older sister and polar opposite. All are series regulars.

Part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West, this fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic semi-autobiographical Little House books offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier. Rebecca Sonnenshine serves as the showrunner and executive producer for the series, with Sarah Adina Smith set to direct the first episode.

Since its original publication in the 1930s, the LITTLE HOUSE book series and brand has remained a constant in the global zeitgeist. The classic novels have sold over 73 million copies in more than 100 countries, translated into at least 27 languages. Most recently, 50 years after the 1974 show first debuted, Nielsen reports that fans of all generations have embraced the nostalgic show, garnering an astonishing 13.25 billion minutes of viewing in 2024 alone.

