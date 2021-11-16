Netflix's AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Announces Start of Production and New Cast Additions

Today Netflix announced that production began in Vancouver on the live-action epic adventure Avatar: The Last Airbender based on the beloved animated series from Nickelodeon. The streamer also announced new additions to the cast.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (he/him; Kim's Convenience, The Mandalorian) has been announced to play Uncle Iroh, a retired Fire Nation general and the wise and nurturing mentor to his hot-headed nephew, Prince Zuko.

Lim Kay Siu (he/him; Anna and The King, Nightwatch) will play Gyatso, a kind and caring Air Nomad monk who is the guardian, father figure and best friend to Aang.

Ken Leung (he/him; Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Industry) will play Commander Zhao, a scheming and ambitious Fire Nation military officer who's eager to leverage an unexpected encounter with a desperate Prince Zuko to advance his personal goals.

The new cast joins previously announced Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, DALLAS Liu as Zuko and Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

Filming for the series will take place in a new, custom-built facility using some of the same cutting-edge technology that was used for Netflix's The Midnight Sky and 1899, and Disney's The Mandalorian. The state of the art stage, designed and operated by Pixomondo ("PXO") Virtual Production, is 84 feet across and 28 feet high with 23,000 square feet of stage space and more than 3000 LED Panels, MAKING IT one of the biggest virtual production volumes in North America.

The virtual production stage which allows for visual effects to be done in real time in camera, combining multiple environments on a single stage, will set a new standard for immersive storytelling.

Albert Kim, Showrunner, Executive Producer, Writer: "We're thrilled to start production on this incredible project, and we're especially excited to work with the technology-benders at PXO to create the wondrous world of Avatar: The Last Airbender using the most advanced techniques available to filmmakers anywhere in the world."

The series will be an authentic adaptation of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER reimagined as a live-action adventure. Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Alongside Kim, Rideback's Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) serve as executive producers as well as Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story). Goi, Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer), Jabbar Raisani and Jet Wilkinson direct.