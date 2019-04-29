Netflix to Premiere Korean Epic Fantasy DramaÂ ARTHDAL CHRONICLES

Netflix Inc., the world's leading Internet entertainment service, announced that Arthdal Chronicles, a new Korean epic fantasy drama, starring a high profile cast, like Song Joong-ki, Jang Dong-gun, Kim Ji-won and Kim Ok-bin, will launch globally in early June.

Arthdal Chronicles depicts the birth of civilization and nations in ancient times. It is a story of mythical heroes, their struggle, unity and love of people living in a virtual land called Arth.

The storyline of Arthdal Chronicles is centered around the ancient city of Arthdal, established on Arth. Eunseom, played by Song Joong-ki (A Werewolf Boy, Descendants of the Sun), is a character who relentlessly fights to protect his own tribe. Eunseom may appear innocent-looking, but his protective instincts are quite strong that he does not hesitate to be aggressive when attacks are imminent. Jang Dong-gun (Taegukgi: The Brotherhood of War, A Gentleman's Dignity) plays Tagon, a son of Sanung who is the leader of Saenyeok Tribe. Tagon is a character who is very charismatic and most talented, yet overwhelmingly dangerous as he buries his feelings so deeply that no one knows when he will explode with anger and rage.

Alongside Eunseom and Tagon are Tanya and Taealha, each played by Kim Ji-won (Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way) and Kim Ok-bin (Thirst, Steal Heart). Tanya is the successor of Wahan Tribe clan mother, who realizes her destiny to lead and protect her own people against other powerful tribes. Taealha is the most beautiful lady in Arthdal, and has the strongest desire for power.

Arthdal Chronicles is directed by Kim Won-seok (Sungkyunkwan Scandal, Misaeng), and written by Kim Young-hyun and Park Sang-yeon, the two award-winning screenwriters of the popular Korean historical period dramas Deep Rooted Tree and Queen Seondeok. Kim is also known for the mega-hit drama Dae Jang Geum.





