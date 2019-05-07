Netflix to Launch Korean Adaptation of DESIGNATED SURVIVOR

Netflix Inc., the world's leading Internet entertainment service, announced that Designated Survivor: 60 Days, a Korean adaptation of Designated Survivor, will launch globally in July. The worldwide rights for the title was licensed from global independent studio Entertainment One (eOne).

Designated Survivor: 60 Days follows the main storyline of the original format, but has been adapted to feature more of the Korean reality. It is a story of a politician, who suddenly ascends from the position of Minister of Environment to President, as an explosion at the National Assembly kills everyone in the Cabinet who is ahead of him in terms of the presidential succession.

Park Mu-jin, played by actor Ji Jin-hee from the popular TV series Daejanggeum or Jewel in the Palace, is a scientist-turned-politician who struggles to fit in politics. Park is the acting president for 60 days, and during this period, albeit inexperienced and unwilling, he tries to uncover the truth behind the attack.

Lee Joon-hyuk, best known for his performance in the highly-praised TV series Stranger, plays an independent lawmaker, Oh Young-seok, who is not only charming but also full of confidence and young energy, which comes off as a stark contrast to Park.

A new character has been added to Designated Survivor: 60 Days. Han Ju-seung, the Chief Presidential Secretary, is played by Heo Joon-ho whom Netflix fans will recognize from the first season of Kingdom. Han is very calm and composed, and tends to draw a clear line between private and public matters, which in turn creates tension between him and Park.

Designated Survivor: 60 Days is written by Kim Tae-hee who is known for the beloved TV series Sungkyunkwan Scandal, and is directed by Yoo Jong-seon, whose filmography includes What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Descendants of the Sun.

The Netflix original is co-produced by eOne and Studio Dragon, Korea's leading production studio.





