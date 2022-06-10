Netflix and Bioware Announce All-New Animated Series DRAGON AGE: ABSOLUTION

Today during Geeked Week '22, Netflix and BioWare confirmed the all-new animated series DRAGON AGE: ABSOLUTION will debut on Netflix this December.

Created in collaboration with BioWare (creators of the award-winner Dragon Age video game franchise), Dragon Age: Absolution is set in Tevinter and features an ensemble of new characters inspired by Dragon Age lore, including elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons and other special surprises. Additional details to be announced.

The showrunner will be Mairghread Scott and it will be produced by Red Dog Culture House.

Since debuting in 2009, the award-winning video game franchise has brought players into the world of Thedas with rich stories, unforgettable characters, and beautiful and deadly locales to discover. The next upcoming Dragon Age game, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, will be a single player focused experience that further builds on this incredible adventure.

Watch the new trailer here: