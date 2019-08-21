Netflix Rounds Out Cast for AWAKE Starring Gina Rodriguez

Jennifer Jason Leigh, Barry Pepper, Ariana Greenblatt, Frances Fisher, Shamier Anderson, Lucius Hoyos and Gil Bellows round out the cast of Netflix's sci-fi thriller Awake starring Gina Rodriguez.

In Awake, after a sudden global event wipes out all electronics and takes away humankind's ability to sleep, chaos quickly begins to consume the world. Only Jill, an ex-soldier with a troubled past, may hold the key to a cure in the form of her own daughter. The question is, can Jill safely deliver her daughter and save the world before she herself loses her mind?

Principal photography is currently underway in Toronto.

Mark Raso (Kodachrome) directs the film from a script by Greg Poirier, Joseph Raso, and Mark Raso.

Entertainment One is producing the film. Paul Schiff produces and Mark Gordon, Josh Phillips, Matt Jackson, Greg Poirier, Mark Raso, Joseph Raso, Gina Rodriguez, and Whitney Brown will executive produce. Joanne Lee is co-executive producing the film.





