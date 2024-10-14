Netflix Renews THE DIPLOMAT for a Third Season Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has renewed the critically-acclaimed political drama The Diplomat for a third season, ahead of its Season 2 premiere on October 31. The news was shared by Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria on stage at the Bloomberg Screentime Conference in Los Angeles.

Production is currently underway, and will take place in London and New York City. The series is created by Debora Cahn, who returns to Season 3 as executive producer alongside Janice Wiliams, Keri Russell, and Alex Graves. Additional Season 3 details and additional information will be shared at a later time.

The Diplomat is a Golden Globe, Emmy, SAG, PGA, WGA, and CCA-nominated series and has received numerous additional accolades since it premiered in 2023. Season 1 of The Diplomat premiered on April 20, 2023 and immediately became Netflix's #1 most-viewed title during its first two weeks alone, reached the Top 10 in 87 countries, and garnered 173.46M hours viewed in the four weeks following its premiere.

About The Diplomat Season 2

A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters US Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world (Keri Russell). Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: THE ATTACK that brought her to the UK didn’t come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government. As Kate chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost-ex-husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), very much alive, and very much involved. She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney).

From creator, showrunner, and executive producer Debora Cahn, the Emmy-nominated series THE DIPLOMAT returns for a second season. Janice Williams, Alex Graves, and Keri Russell serve as executive producers. Also starring Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh.

