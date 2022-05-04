Netflix Renews SWEET MAGNOLIAS For a Third Season

Netflix has renewed Sweet Magnolias for a third season.

Actors JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley are set to reprise their roles.

Sweet Magnolias follows lifelong best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the charming small town of Serenity, SC.

Sweet Magnolias is based on the popular series of novels published by MIRA Books, an imprint of Harlequin, by New York Times best-selling author Sherryl Woods, who also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Sheryl J. Anderson (Ties That Bind) returns as showrunner and executive producer Dan Paulson (Chesapeake Shores) is also an executive producer. The series is a Daniel L. Paulson production.