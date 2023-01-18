Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Netflix Renews SELLING THE OC For a Second and Third Season

Production will start this winter. 

Jan. 18, 2023  

Netflix has renewed the hit docusoap series, Selling The OC, for two additional seasons. Production will start this winter.

A fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group's second office on the Orange County coast. Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?

The series includes Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland.

The series is executive produced by Adam DiVello, Sundee Manusakis, Suzy Ratner, Kristofer Lindquist and Skyler Wakil.



