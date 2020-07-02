Netflix Renews NEVER HAVE I EVER For a Second Season

Netflix has renewed the critically-acclaimed coming-of-age comedy series Never Have I Ever for a second season.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will reprise her lead role as high school student Devi Vishwakumar.

Logline: Never Have I Ever is a new coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars newcomer, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short Fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

The series is co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. Fisher serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

Returning cast includes: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young

Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International.

Season 1 is currently streaming globally, only on Netflix.

Related Articles View More TV Stories