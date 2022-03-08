Netflix Renews Mindy Kaling's NEVER HAVE I EVER for Fourth & Final Season

Netflix has renewed Never Have I Ever for a fourth and final season. Season 3 has wrapped production and will return this Summer 2022. Season 4 will be the final season and premiere in 2023.

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

Mindy Kaling & Lang Fisher released a statement on the renewal: "Hey Crickets, we've got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer! Plus we've just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about. We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support - especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!"

"We are thrilled to have two more seasons of Never Have I Ever. It's everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart. I love that a story I relate to so deeply - about a young, Indian-American girl - hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone. We're eternally grateful to Mindy, Lang and the wildly talented cast. And we can't wait for everyone to see the final two seasons," says Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV.

"Four seasons of Never Have I Ever is truly exciting and a little bittersweet because, as a loyal fan, I'd love Devi's journey to go on forever. But just like high school, all great things must come to an end. A big shout out to our fearless Cricket Queens, Mindy and Lang, and our exceptional cast and crew, who have authentically captured the emotional rollercoaster ride that defines our teenage years. We can't wait to experience all of the messiness, the LOLs and the tears that will surely unfold in Devi's senior year," Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television said.