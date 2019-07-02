Netflix Orders THE SANDMAN Series

Netflix has ordered The Sandman series based on Neil Gaiman's groundbreaking comic book series for a ten episode first season.

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic--and human--mistakes he's made during his vast existence.

Based on The Sandman comic book series created for DC by Neil Gaiman, The Sandman will be showrun by Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey's Anatomy).

Writers/Executive Producer:

Gaiman, Heinberg and David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Krypton, Foundation) will co-write the first episode. Warner Bros. Television will produce the series.

Netflix spoke of the news saying, "We're thrilled to partner with the brilliant team that is Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg to finally bring Neil's iconic comic book series, The Sandman, to life onscreen," said Channing Dungey, VP, Original Series, Netflix. "From its rich characters and storylines to its intricately built-out worlds, we're excited to create an epic original series that dives deep into this multi-layered universe beloved by fans around the world."



