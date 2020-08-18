Netflix Debuts The Trailer And Key Art For Felipe Esparza's First Netflix Original Comedy Specials, Bad Decisions And Malas Decisiones

The Specials, Recorded Separately In Both English and Spanish, Are Set To Premiere Globally On Netflix On September 1, 2020

Stand-up comedian, actor and "Last Comic Standing" winner Felipe Esparza digs deeper into his past in his first Netflix Original comedy specials, Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions and Felipe Esparza: Malas Decisiones. Filmed in Santa Ana, California as two separate performances - one in English and one in Spanish - THE SPECIALS showcase Esparza's edgy style of humor as the perfect vehicle to weave through difficult anecdotes of his childhood and mistakes in his adult life with ease. Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions and Felipe Esparza: Malas Decisiones launch globally on Netflix on September 1, 2020.

The specials mark the first time a Netflix comedian has recorded a stand up special in two languages that are set to be released simultaneously.

Visit netflix.com/felipeesparzabaddecisions for more information.

