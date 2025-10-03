Netflix Debuts FAMOUS LAST WORDS Featuring Jane Goodall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In tribute to the legacy of Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace, Netflix has released the first episode of the docuseries, Famous Last Words.

The series showcases reflective interviews with some of the world’s most influential cultural figures, who agreed to sit down and discuss their legacy, and give their final words, with the understanding that it would only be shared with the world after they passed.

This special installment of Famous Last Words, now available exclusively on Netflix, will feature Goodall in one of her last interviews, filmed earlier this year. The episode offers viewers an opportunity to experience Goodall's deeply personal reflections on her life's work as someone who connected humanity to Mother Nature like never before. Goodall also shared never-before-heard stories about her life.

“Jane Goodall was fearless in all things. She deeply loved humanity and the natural world. It was clear to me in our conversation that she was approaching her final adventure with the same fearlessness, hope, humor and joy that she approached everything else in life. She was one of the world’s greatest and most beloved champions of good,” said Brad Falchuk, Executive Producer.

Famous Last Words is a documentary series that invites cultural icons to share their final words with the world. The series is based on the acclaimed Danish format Det Sidste Ord and captures longform, deeply personal conversations with luminaries. These interviews are recorded in private sessions with only the interviewer and interviewee present, and the footage is kept confidential until after the participant's passing.

About Jane Goodall

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) and UN Messenger of Peace, was a world-renowned ethologist and conservationist, inspiring greater understanding and action on behalf of the natural world.

On 14th July 1960, Jane arrived on the shores of Gombe in Tanzania to begin what became groundbreaking studies into the lives of WILD chimpanzee communities. The discoveries that chimpanzees make and use tools forever changed our understanding of our relationship to the rest of the animal kingdom. This transformative research continues TODAY as the longest-running WILD chimpanzee study in the world.

Her work builds on scientific innovations, growing a lifetime of advocacy including trailblazing efforts through her international organization of 25 Jane Goodall Institutes, which advance community-led conservation, animal welfare, ongoing research, and care for captive chimpanzees.

In 1991, Goodall founded Roots & Shoots, an environmental and humanitarian program with 12 high school students in Dar es Salaam. Now, Jane Goodall’s Roots |& Shoots empowers young people of all ages to become involved in hands-on projects of their choosing and is active in 75 countries. Author of many books for adults and children, her latest publication, “The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times,” has been translated into more than 20 languages. She passed away in Los Angeles on October 1, 2025.

Photo Credit: Netflix