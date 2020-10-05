Netflix Cancels GLOW Ahead of Planned Final Season

The show is canceled due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Despite plans to go ahead with a fourth and final season, Netflix has canceled women's wrestling dramedy "GLOW" due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

"COVID has killed actual humans. It's a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW," series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch said. "We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that's gone. There's a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we DON'T get to see these 15 women in a frame together again."

Added Flahive and Mensch, "We'll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job," ending their note to fans with a plea, "Register to vote. And please vote."

"We've made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging," A Netflix spokesperson said. "We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world."

Betty Gilpin, Alison Brie, and Marc Maron starred on the ensemble series.

View More TV Stories Related Articles